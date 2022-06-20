[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok
He's known for his moves on the rugby field, but South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi might do well to stick to his day job after a video of the sports star attempting the latest TikTok dance challenge has left viewers in hysterics.
The Springbok captain, wife Rachel and their young family jumped on the bandwagon of the latest dance craze with hilarious results.
The family of five, with Siya and Rachel leading from the back, seemed to have trouble finding the beat as they attempt a simple dance routine to Little Mix's track 'Holiday'.
"Everyone got a different memo!" wrote one TikTok users in the comments, followed by a slew of laughing emojis.
Despite not being the most coordinated dance troupe, the family has clearly delighted their fans with the haphazard routine, so far it's garnered over 1.5 million views!
Check out the video below and judge for yourself!
@rachelkolisi ♬ Holiday - Little Mix - Dylan Ivan Smith
Meanwhile, Arendsvlei actress Reece C Lewis seems to have had slightly more success with the routine, posting her take on the challenge to her TikTok account.
So, who takes the dance trophy, the Kolisi's or Reece?
@reece_c_lewis Y’all have been asking for this🥹 tag dc🔥 #reececlewis #holiday #arendsvlei ♬ Holiday - Little Mix - Dylan Ivan Smith
