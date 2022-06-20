



Delay ensues once again for the handover of the final state capture report, which had an initial deadline of 15 June 2022.

Now, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reportedly discussed the timing of the report and then stated on Monday that a new date and time would be communicated soon.

While in anticipation, legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss what to expect in the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report.

Zikalala says he is interested in the type of recommendations the commission will give.

If the report does not provide insight on how to prevent state capture from happening again, then it is a waste of time and money, says Zikalala.

The [Zondo] commission doesn't seem to be a solutions-provider but it seems to be a problems-identifier. Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

Part of the work that we have to do as a commission is to have recommendations that are not only going to say 'please further investigate this matter' so that the NPA or law enforcement agencies can take it to another level but provide solutions of how to prevent this type of things from happening again. Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

In relation the involvement of the State Security Agency (SSA) in the report, Zikalala says he is interested in whether clarity will be provided into what transpired during the 2021 July unrest and the modus operandi of the agency.

Are the type and the manner in which the State Security Agency has been working part of the problem that caused us the July unrest? Do we still have the same problem individuals within State Security Agency? Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

Listen to the full audio below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert