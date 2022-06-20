Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett
An unidentified bidder paid about R305 million (US$19 million) to have a private steak lunch with Warren Buffett (91), the world’s fifth-richest person.
The auction is held annually for the benefit of the Glide Foundation, an organisation in San Francisco that fights poverty, hunger, and homelessness.
This year’s event will be the last “Buffet with Buffett,” held for the past 21 years.
It raised about R850 million (US$53 million).
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:49).
People want to be in proximity to the Warren Buffetts of the world. There’s something about being close to someone this wealthy that might rub off on you!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
It’s the 21st and final time the billionaire will have auctioned a private lunch… Who would you pay that kind of money to have lunch with? People obsessed with celebrities tend to score lower on measures of cognitive ability…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/warren-buffett-rich-money-5000311/
