116 early stage startups benefit from African venture capital firm's investments

Launch Africa is one of the leading VC funds on the continent.

It's already invested $24 million in 116 startups in 20 African countries.

Launch Africa is an African venture capital (VC) fund which was founded at the height of COVID-19 in July 2020, with the aim of solving the significant funding gap in the investment landscape in Africa.

Since its launch, it's disrupted the market to become the most active early-stage Pan-African venture capital VC fund.

Launch Africa invests seed capital in startups across multiple sectors, regions, and products that tackle the most meaningful challenges on the continent.

By the end of March 2022, its inaugural fund, Launch Africa Ventures Fund 1 (“Fund1”), closed at US$36.3 million, with investments from 238 retail and institutional investors in 40 countries.

To date, $24 million has already been invested in 116 early-stage tech and tech-enabled companies across 20 African countries.

We do take a lot of risk because we invest in early stage seed companies. Our goal is to get them through what we traditionally call the value of debt. Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures

Our companies have typically only 20,000 monthly recurring revenue, and we try get them to 100,000. That's what we provide, not only financial support but also non-financial support. Getting the team in place, making sure there's enough corporate contracts and ensuring the right governance structures are in place. Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures

Of the 116, we don't have any failures. There are two that we've worked very actively with in the portfolio companies, and in both we have put in a turnaround specialist to help with the founding teams, to be able to get them on the right path again. Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures

We have about 44% of our portfolio in Fintech....majority of our portfolio, about 33% is in Nigeria, followed by South Africa where we've done 24 investments. Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures

