[REVIEW] We check out the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone
- Honor smartphone brand was previously owned by Huawei Technologies.
- Honor was sold to a Chinese majority state-owned company in November 2020.
- The smartphone brand is available in South Africa.
Honor is a smartphone brand which was formerly owned by Huawei Technologies.
In November 2020, the Honor brand was sold to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a majority state-owned company controlled by the Shenzhen municipal government, in a bid to ensure its then-parent company, Huawei's survival, due to the threat of US sanctions.
Honor has now officially launched in South Africa, following its split from Huawei.
The Chinese smartphone maker has already made some of its handsets available in the country, and recently launched its flagship Magic 4 series.
Honor is a sub brand of Huawei, and they're a very good brand. It's really interesting how they have managed to continue to be a really brilliant brand of devices.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
REVIEW | The @HonorAfrica Magic 4 Pro - check it outhttps://t.co/lBZwJzLHY8— Stuff South Africa (@StuffSA) June 20, 2022
Honor is considered a cheaper version of Huawei, but they're anything but.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
Listen to the audio of the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [REVIEW] We check out the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone
More from Business
116 early stage startups benefit from African venture capital firm's investments
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures.Read More
'It's not about expensive cars and things' - SIU's Kaizer Kganyago on finances
Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his financial secrets and habits.Read More
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.Read More
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa
The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.Read More
Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars.Read More
When life is too short clean your own kicks, join the club
A mobile sneaker laundry that offers convenience and great service when it comes to taking care of your sneaker care needs.Read More
Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high
The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday evening.Read More
Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers
Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.Read More