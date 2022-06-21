'It's not about expensive cars and things' - SIU's Kaizer Kganyago on finances
- Kaizer Kganyago is the former spokesperson at the SABC.
- He spent almost his entire career in public service, firstly as a teacher and now as the spokesperson of the SIU.
- Kaizer is the brother of South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
Many South Africans will associate the name Kaizer Kganyago with the SABC.
After all, that's where he spent the bulk of his professional career as a spokesperson for the national broadcaster.
Following more than a decade there, he resigned from his post in 2018 following a tumultuous period at the SABC.
Kaizer is the brother of South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
He shared his financial secrets in a revealing interview with Bruce Whitfield on an episode of 'Other People's Money'.
Staying in a household where you've got a brother who's the governor of the Reserve Bank, every time he sees you he wants to check how far you are with certain things.Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson at the SIU
It doesn't come many times for someone to have a relative who signs money.Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson at the SIU
Launch of kganyago money pic.twitter.com/7TjC6Yn7Xe— Kaizer Kganyago (@Kganyagomk) June 19, 2015
The best luck for me is that I don't drink and I don't smoke, therefore I don't spend money on those things. I spend money on maybe going away with family. My household understands, for us, it's not about expensive cars and expensive things. It's about ensuring they've got a proper future.Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson at the SIU
Listen to the audio of the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's not about expensive cars and things' - SIU's Kaizer Kganyago on finances
More from Business
116 early stage startups benefit from African venture capital firm's investments
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures.Read More
[REVIEW] We check out the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff Magazine'.Read More
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.Read More
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa
The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.Read More
Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars.Read More
When life is too short clean your own kicks, join the club
A mobile sneaker laundry that offers convenience and great service when it comes to taking care of your sneaker care needs.Read More
Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high
The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday evening.Read More
Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers
Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.Read More