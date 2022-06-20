Special Tribunal reserves judgment on R150m Digital Vibes case
Judgment has been reserved in the application for leave to appeal the judgement in the Digital Vibes joinder application.
More companies were alleged to have benefitted from a R150 million Digital Vibes contract.
The companies include Tsokuhle Farming, Cedar Falls Properties, All Out Trading, Sirela Trading and Mateta Projects.
Legal teams for the companies argued that the Special Investigating Unit used the wrong method in its joinder application.
The tribunal's spokesperson Advocate Selby Makgotho confirmed to Mandy Wiener that the tribunal had reserved judgment after a review application was made.
We have just concluded the leave to appeal hearing in the joinder application, the long and short of it is that on the 13th of April 2022, the Special Tribunal granted an order wherein six proposed respondents were joined to the main review application.Selby Makgatho, spokesperson - Special Tribunal
Judgement has been reserved, we will be advised once the judge is ready to hand it down.Selby Makgatho, spokesperson - Special Tribunal
