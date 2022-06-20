



Amazon will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa, reports Business Insider.

It is aiming for a launch in February 2023 with a launch in Nigeria soon after.

"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com

Naspers-owned Takealot dominates the market in South Africa, the continent’s most developed economy.

Amazon wants to build its headquarters for Africa in Cape Town but is met with fierce resistance from residents, especially from indigenous South Africans who view the land as sacred.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa