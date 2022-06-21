The power of language: Should high courts introduce bilingual judgments?
In a country with eleven official languages, to have judgments in a high court handed out only in a single language can be extremely limiting.
Wasanga Mehana spoke to professor of Applied Linguistics at the University of Johannesburg, Anne-Marie Beukes, about having bilingual judgments in high courts.
Language is one of the most important tools we have to express ourselves, and this is essential in a courtroom, not only to have a fair trial but also to have a clear understanding of a ruling passed.
Language is the most important tool of any human being. Now you can imagine in a court of law, using language correctly, using language with great authority, is of extreme importance.Anne-Marie Beukes, Professor of Applied Linguistics at the University of Johannesburg
This would not only see more translators in court but also terminologists who can help with the development of legal terms in other languages.
In a country with such a diversity of languages, it is essential to develop our legal system to suit all citizens.
