Soweto residents pray for the best on missing Khaya Magadla's birthday
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Dlamini, in Soweto, on Monday gathered outside the home of missing Khaya Magadla where his peers sang happy birthday on what would have been his sixth birthday.
On the eighth day of the search and recovery operation, officials again returned empty-handed after Magadla fell into a manhole at a local park on Sunday, 12 June.
The little boy’s family huddled together and wept as they joined residents who also prayed for little boy to be found.
Oblivious to the searing heartache in his family, Magadla's little brother Mihle turned one earlier this month and on Monday, he got to enjoy his older brother’s cake as efforts to retrieve him were yet again unsuccessful.
Amid the tears, the Magadla family thanked residents who’ve held an evening prayer ever since the little boy went missing.
The search for the little boy is set to resume on Tuesday morning.
As the search for #KhayalethuMagadla enters the 8th day his father, Kholekile (left), says his son would be celebrating his birthday today. There’s still no sign of the 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends at a park in Dlamini Soweto on Sunday 12 June. MS pic.twitter.com/FKhamcDpvc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Soweto residents pray for the best on missing Khaya Magadla's birthday
More from Local
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Special Tribunal reserves judgment on R150m Digital Vibes case
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Special Tribunal spokesperson, Advocate Selby Makgotho, to get the details.Read More
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday
The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.Read More
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert
Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.Read More
How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?
Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.Read More
SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South AfricaRead More
Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.Read More
Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal
Clement Manyathela talks to 'Sunday Times' Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti where they discuss the Thomas Reuters contract scandal at the Chief Justice’s Office.Read More
Judges Matter calls for more women to lead in the judiciary
Mandy Wiener speaks to researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin of Judges Matter about the interview for the deputy chief justice post.Read More