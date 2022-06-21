Motorists, commuters warned to brace for second day of protests in Soweto
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists and commuters in Soweto might have to brace themselves for a second day of disruptions amid threats of a shutdown.
A group of residents from Pimville and Klipspruit are expected to take to the streets again on Tuesday morning over a lack of service delivery, a long-standing dispute over electricity as well as calls for the removal of informal settlements across the township.
The group, organised under the Soweto Parliament, is set to meet at Maponya Mall before making their way to Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse’s office in Braamfontein.
Prominent Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, is expected to join residents as they make their way from the south of Joburg to the CBD where they will hand over a memorandum of demands to Phalatse.
While Dlamini is expected to spearhead the protest, he has denied that it is an Operation Dudula initiative.
Operation Dudula’s modus operandi is characterised by anti-migrant sentiments, while Tuesday’s march is centred around service delivery.
Residents from other parts of Soweto are believed to be a part of the march, including Diepkloof, Molotsane and Jabulani.
This article first appeared on EWN : Motorists, commuters warned to brace for second day of protests in Soweto
Source : @JoburgMPD/Twitter
