Soweto roads open despite protest threat, planned march to mayor’s office





JOHANNESBURG - Roads leading into and out of Soweto are open to traffic on Tuesday morning despite a planned march to the office of the Joburg mayor.

Residents of Soweto woke up to disruptions on Monday, with protests over power cuts and poor service delivery.

There are also calls for the removal of informal settlements across the township.

A group called the Soweto Parliament is set to meet at Maponya Mall before making their way to Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse's office in Braamfontein.

It's a quiet start to the morning, with traffic flowing with relative ease, unlike the same time on Monday.

Although there aren't any signs of disruptions yet, community members are still expected to meet this hour at Maponya Mall in Pimville.

The march will then get started by motorcade to Peter Roos Park on Empire Road in Parktown where they will abandon their vehicles and march by foot to the Civic Centre in Braamfontein.

They will then hand over a memorandum of demands to Phalatse.

Community leaders said that they planned to keep the march peaceful as long as they were met by the mayor.

