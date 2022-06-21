Phala Phala farm burglary: Ramaphosa must come clean - Justice Malala
How long will the Phala Phala farm burglary remain a thorn in President Cyril Ramaphosa's flesh?
Political commentator Justice Malala says South Africans' patience is running out adding that Ramaphosa needs to take the country into his confidence about the burglary at his farm.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Malala says the president's silence on the alleged theft of millions of US dollars is doing more harm than good.
His silence, shadiness in answering questions do paint his as someone who has something to hide. He had admitted that there was a robbery at the farm. What we need answer is what was foreign currency in large quantities doing at his farm?Justice Malala, political commentator
The problem with Cyril Ramaphosa is that he made announcements and promises that he is not like the other guy, 'I am not like the other guys that came before me, this is a new dawn, thuma mina'.Justice Malala, political commentator
Listen to the full interview below:
