Eskom, Saps should answer to grievances of protesting Soweto residents





The City of Joburg says Soweto residents are picking a fight with the wrong entity with their ongoing protests over power cuts.

On Monday, roads leading into and out of Soweto were closed due to demonstrations over power cuts and a lack of service delivery.

Soweto residents have planned to march to the premier's office to hand over a memorandum of demands on Tuesday.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe says Soweto residents should direct their grievances at Eskom and the police.

There are historical matters relating to non-payments. Eskom is the sole supplier of energy in Soweto not the City of Joburg, so we have no control of the operations of Eskom in that particular community. Mabine Seabe, City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson

We have called on Eskom and the SAPS [South African Police Serive] to be part of the delegation that will receive the memorandum from the residents of Soweto. We will study the memorandum and issues that relate to the City of Joburg [and] we will respond to them. The rest we will escalate to the relevant authorities. Mabine Seabe, City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson

