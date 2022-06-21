WATCH: Rubbish bins sexually moaning when trash is thrown in go viral
In bid to curb the littering, rubbish bins in Sweden have started groaning in pleasure and making sexually suggestive comments when people throw in trash.
The footage shows the bins saying 'aaah that was crazy nice', 'oh right there, yes'.
