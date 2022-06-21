'Extradition of Guptas from UAE to SA will not be easy'
-There are concerns that the UAE does not have an independent judiciary to ensure justice in the Guptas' case
- The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is being criticised for the way it is handling the Gupta extradition
-NPA plagued by a lack of leadership
_
While South Africans remain optimistic that the Gupta brothers will do time for siphoning billions from the state, some analysts have warned it's going to be a colossal fight. The South African government is now pursuing extradition of the Atul and Rajesh Gupta, following their arrest in Dubai on an Interpol Red Notice in early June. The notorious brothers fled to Dubai in 2018, after an intense campaign by authorities to bring the perpetrators of state capture to book.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren about why the extradition from Dubai to South Africa could not materialise.
We need to be realistic about the way the UAE operates. It's an anti-democratic government that doesnt have an independent judiciary. So no process in that country is going to be an easy one.Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director
There's also the view that the National Prosecuting Authority had clear shortcomings in the way in which it dealt with the extradition process.
Van Vuuren described it as tantamount to "bungling".
They're going to be in for the legal fight of their lives to bring back the primary architects of state capture. So the NPA better up its game. The NPA leadership has the key responsibility to prepare for this legal fight in Dubai.Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director
It's understood Atul and Rajesh Gupta are currently detained in prison and are applying for bail. The great concern is that the family will flee Dubai once they are freed from custody.
They've got boltholes in India, Uzbekistan and other places. So what is crucial is to ensure the bail is dealt with and that the extradition matter is heard in Dubai. That will be based on one aspect of their state capture involvement, the case of the Nulane Investment in Free State. There is no doubt that other matters will be added.Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director
The concern is that the NPA's legal team sent to Dubai is headed by senior advocate Anton Katz SC. There is criticism that Katz has not had any experience in the matters of state capture.
I can't understand how the NPA could not have chosen any other competent counsel who understands the architecture created by the Guptas and how that empire intersects with business interests in the UAE. They're going empty handed into a knife fight.Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director
There's been several questions on Dubai's intervention in the pursuit of the Guptas. Van Vuuren argues that Dubai authorities have very little interest in justice, and were instead, trying to change the negative perception about the country as a haven for criminals.
At the moment, Dubai is on the 'grey list' of the Financial Action Task Force, a global anti-money laundering group. It has said Dubai must clean up its business, partly because of pressure from the US. So Dubai was trying its best to polish up its image. So when South Africans came with their red notice, they were very quick to respond.Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director
Van Vuuren said the shocking timeline of events reflected the shoddy work of South African law enforcement agencies.
On the 1st of March, they [Dubai] sent a series of questions to South African authorities. We know it took 81 days for SA authorities to respond on the 21st of May. This information should have been at their fingertips. That lackadaisical approach was as a result of police not doing their work. But it begs the question: if this is one of the most important cases the NPA is dealing with, why were they not breathing down the necks of SAPS [South African Police Service] to ensure those questions were answered in a reasonable time?Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director
It suggests an overall lack of control of the situation and a profound disinterest. And it was probably only through the probing of investigative journalists and others, that SAPS eventually responded to Dubai authorities and that we ultimately saw the arrest of the Guptas around the 2nd of June.Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director
With the South African authorities in for an uphill battle to get the Guptas to have their day in court, the leadership vacuum within the NPA must be addressed.
It's time for us to stop looking away from the problem. It's the responsibility of these well-paid individuals within the NPA to lead on these matters. We have every right to expect this as the Guptas stole R16 billion from the South African people, which has resulted in economic hardship.Hennie van Vuuren, Open Secrets director
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Extradition of Guptas from UAE to SA will not be easy'
More from Local
Bulelani Ngcuka suspects Fraser used his SSA influence to target Ramaphosa
Clement Manyathela was having a conversation with the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Bulelani Ngcuka, about his new book titled, “The Sting in the Tale”.Read More
Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt and professor Alex Van Den Heever on reports that mask requirements could be lifted.Read More
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend
After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King.Read More
[WATCH] The tracker becomes the tracked - Lioness vs man in intense stare down
A lioness at the Kruger National Park is caught in an intense stare-down with a local tracker - click to watchRead More
Presidency, Chief Justice deny interference in State Capture report delay
Mandy Wiener spoke to senior political reporter at EWN Theto Mahlakoana and lecturer at Wits Business School Sandile Swana about this delay.Read More
Joburg Water using robotic cameras in sewers to find missing Khaya Magadla
Clement Manyathela speaks to Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nondumiso Mabuza about the search for Khaya Magadla, the six-year-old who fell into a manhole nine days ago.Read More
Euthenasi lobbyist determined on his cause after three-year house arrest
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Sean Davison who just completed his three-year house arrest after being convicted of euthanasia.Read More
[WATCH] Pucker up Polly! Pretoria-based 'Parrot Dad' becomes TikTok sensation
Pretoria 'Parrot Dad' Johan Devenier has clocked up over 84 million views on TikTik for his parrot kissing video.Read More
Eskom, Saps should answer to grievances of protesting Soweto residents
City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe says Soweto residents are barking up the wrong tree.Read More
More from Politics
DA approaches FBI to investigate Ramaphosa for money laundering
This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president- alleging that Ramaphosa concealed a crime in which millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.Read More
Phala Phala farm burglary: Ramaphosa must come clean - Justice Malala
Political commentator Justice Malala says the president must take South Africans into his confidence over the Phala Phala burglary saga.Read More
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way
Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents.Read More
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening
In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable to submit the final part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 15 June.Read More
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.Read More
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House
Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least an hour.Read More
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office bearers.Read More
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day
South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day.Read More
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits
Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes.Read More