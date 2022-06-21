



Johan Devenier from Pretoria LOVES parrots.

He loves them so much, that he shares his life (and his house) with of several of them.

Not only that, but Johan and his feathered friends have become TikTok sensations after Johan, also known as 'Parrot Dad', began posting their birdy antics on the popular social media platform.

One of the videos has garnered a whopping 84.1 MILLION views!

It shows Johan giving each his of 'bebes', as he calls them, a good morning peck on the beak.

Naming them all one-by-one, Johan then lovingly chirps " I love you my bebes!"

What a good dad!

Check out the video below:

Devenier's social media platforms are literally full of him and his 'bebes' - Chris, Hunter, Jackie, Kai, Lane and Valentine.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Pucker up Polly! Pretoria-based 'Parrot Dad' becomes TikTok sensation