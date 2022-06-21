Euthenasi lobbyist determined on his cause after three-year house arrest
Professor Sean Davison says he will continue to lobby for euthanasia.
Davison ended his three-year house arrest on Monday.
He was sentenced for assisting in the death of Dr Anrich Burger, Justin Varian and Richard Holland.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Davison says it feels good to be free.
If anything I am even more determined. The three men I helped, needed help, they were totally incapable of ending their life. If I may add, if they could have done it themselves they would have done it and that's the important thing for people to understand.Professor Sean Davison, founder and director - Dignity SA
Listen to the full interview below:
