[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded
There’s no such thing as an unskilled job. Every job… is essential…Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review
Heathrow has asked airlines to cancel 10% of their flights after thousands of passengers’ luggage piled up untaken over the weekend.
Officials described the scene at Terminal Two and Three as a “mountain of luggage” and an “enormous luggage carpet”.
More than a million holidaymakers face chaos again today as the airport struggles to alleviate the problem.
This was the scene in Heathrow Airport last Friday as a technical issue caused baggage chaos 🧳— Euronews Travel (@euronewstravel) June 20, 2022
On Monday, there were further baggage backlogs and Heathrow asked airlines to cancel 10% of flights as a result.
It's the latest in a series of travel disruptions at UK airports. pic.twitter.com/IfMVQhs9av
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
MORE FROM BARBARA FRIEDMAN: Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol
The UK has its five seconds of sun, and everyone wants to go off to Spain, Majorca, the south of France, Greece… It’s spilling out into other airports, because of all this chaos… I’ve never seen so much baggage!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
There’s a staffing crisis and they’re recruiting people from other roles such as security staff and ground handlers.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
MORE FROM BARBARA FRIEDMAN: Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan
People have been waiting for days… it doesn’t seem to be resolved… Luggage handling at airports is quite a skilful job…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142612478_jet-aircraft-landing-at-london-heathrow-england-uk-gb-3d-rendering-animation-arrival-in-the-city-wit.html?vti=mx0t7zby271w2g4ivt-1-6
More from World
Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally
The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.Read More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies
The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.Read More
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia
McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.Read More
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More