Joburg Water using robotic cameras in sewers to find missing Khaya Magadla





Nine days later after Khaya Magadla (6) went missing after falling into a manhole in Soweto, Joburg Water has committed to using robotic cameras to intensify the search.

His father, Kholekile Magadla, said that his son would have celebrated his birthday on Monday, as community members were gathered outside his home.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nondumiso Mabuza says despite several attempts to find the boy, they believe robotic equipment can assist in locating him.

We've subsequently been exposed to those manholes, we managed to drill and deployed robotic camera and we got a clear visual from last Wednesday until yesterday but had a couple of hiccups. With the robotic technology right now, we are hopeful that by end of business today to have a clearer picture of all the sites that have blockages. Nondumiso Mabuza, spokesperson - Joburg Water

The water utility has encouraged residents to report any open manholes in the city on 0860 562 874 or 011 688 16 99.

