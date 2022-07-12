Fred and Marties Soup Kitchen gets a visit from The Dis-Chem Foundation





Winter is a time when the plight of the poor is more prevalent than ever as Gauteng overnight temperatures regularly drop below freezing. In the Joburg suburb of Claremont, Fred & Martie’s Soup Kitchen has put goodness into the bodies of those less fortunate for over four decades.

This family outreach was started 43 years ago by Fred and Martie Hughes. They had moved to Claremont, in March 1981. Fred, particularly, was no stranger to poverty, having grown up poor himself.

Martie started feeding children from a table on the pavement with sample packs of soya mince which Fred got from the factory he worked at. While Martie was feeding children, he shared the sample packs of soya mince with people in the community who were hungry.

After years of supporting those in need, and wanting to leave their legacy of assistance to the community in capable hands, the soup kitchen was eventually left to their children.

My mom saw the need for these children because they stopped at the doorstep every day and asked for a piece of bread or butter or just something to eat. Yolindie Oberholzer, Wellfare Worker - Fred & Marties Soup Kitchen

We are born to have a purpose in life and to feel part of something. Riaan Oberholzer, Chairperson - Fred & Marties Soup Kitchen

702's Wasanga Mehana joined Jacqui from The Dis-Chem Foundation to visit Fred & Martie’s Soup Kitchen, and to see how they can help.

