World of work: How to have difficult discussions in the office?
Workplaces bring people from different backgrounds under one roof.
This can be a great way to create cultural meaningful exchanges among colleagues - who might not always see eye to eye.
When it comes to engaging with people from different cultures and backgrounds, it is important to make an effort to learn and understand where people are coming from in a respectful way.
Clement Manyathela spoke to career branding specialist Vanessa Raath about how to handle contentious topics at the workplace.
Spending at least eight hours at the workplace means you will have regular discussions with your co-workers about a range of topics.
The most important thing is to always be respectful, sensitive and mindful of our approach to the topics that we touch on.
People come into the workplace with entirely different experiences and views.
Therefore, it is important to listen respectfully and understand that someone may have a different viewpoint.
Should a conversation between colleagues get heated, it is advisable for the parties to end it before it gets out of hand.
It actually comes down to all of us being adults. Everyone goes on about your IQ and how clever you are... but to be honest with you in the workplace, someone who has got a really well-developed EQ is a much better asset than someone who's got a ridiculously high IQ and doesn't know how to relate to people, because a workplace involves teamwork.Vanessa Raath, Career branding specialist
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113597699_diverse-group-of-business-people-walking-through-office-corridor-team-of-corporate-professionals-wal.html?term=female%2Bentrepreneur&vti=o9igzqkziujeaq640e-1-9
