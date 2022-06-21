[WATCH] The tracker becomes the tracked - Lioness vs man in intense stare down

Today at 16:10 [ANALYSIS] Governance issue: Soweto Shutdown march to Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse’s office Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Sam Koma, Local governance expert

Today at 16:40 Tuesday Riddle Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 China has been buying larges amount of Oil from Russia Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg

Today at 17:10 Research and interviews conducted by NGO Section 27 and consultancy Concentric Alliance on fixing the healthcare sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27

Today at 17:20 SAHRC concludes its oral evidence in the investigative hearing into the July 2021 unrest in KZN and Gauteng Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

Today at 18:13 SA's shipping companies are suffering from severe congestion and equipment shortages. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Clifford Blackburn - CEO at TSI Central Station

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 FEDHASA urges the NEC will do the right thing. Drop Covid19 restrictions urgently The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA

Today at 18:50 COP26 President on the country's just transition efforts The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Alok Sharma - COP26 President

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...

