[WATCH] The tracker becomes the tracked - Lioness vs man in intense stare down
How's this for a close encounter of the...wild kind?
Instagram travel and wildlife account Wildest Africa posted this incredible video showing a lioness scoping out a tracker at the Pondoro Game Lodge in Hoedspruit.
Catching tracker Erik unawares, the queen of the jungle moves slowly around the front of the 4X4 where Erik is sitting, presumably on the lookout for sightings of other local fauna.
Eventually, the pair's eyes meet, in what can only be described as an intense stare-off - man vs beast.
Check out the video below:
RELATED:Pucker up Polly! Pretoria-based 'Parrot Dad' becomes TikTok sensation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] The tracker becomes the tracked - Lioness vs man in intense stare down
More from Local
Bulelani Ngcuka suspects Fraser used his SSA influence to target Ramaphosa
Clement Manyathela was having a conversation with the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Bulelani Ngcuka, about his new book titled, “The Sting in the Tale”.Read More
Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt and professor Alex Van Den Heever on reports that mask requirements could be lifted.Read More
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend
After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Presidency, Chief Justice deny interference in State Capture report delay
Mandy Wiener spoke to senior political reporter at EWN Theto Mahlakoana and lecturer at Wits Business School Sandile Swana about this delay.Read More
Joburg Water using robotic cameras in sewers to find missing Khaya Magadla
Clement Manyathela speaks to Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nondumiso Mabuza about the search for Khaya Magadla, the six-year-old who fell into a manhole nine days ago.Read More
'Extradition of Guptas from UAE to SA will not be easy'
Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his thoughts on the extradition of the arrested Gupta brothers from Dubai to South Africa.Read More
Euthenasi lobbyist determined on his cause after three-year house arrest
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Sean Davison who just completed his three-year house arrest after being convicted of euthanasia.Read More
[WATCH] Pucker up Polly! Pretoria-based 'Parrot Dad' becomes TikTok sensation
Pretoria 'Parrot Dad' Johan Devenier has clocked up over 84 million views on TikTik for his parrot kissing video.Read More
Eskom, Saps should answer to grievances of protesting Soweto residents
City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe says Soweto residents are barking up the wrong tree.Read More