Bulelani Ngcuka suspects Fraser used his SSA influence to target Ramaphosa





Former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Bulelani Ngcuka suspects that the former director-general of State Security, Arthur Fraser, used his position and influence from the agency to go after President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Investigations into Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm burglary in Limpopo is ongoing.

Ngcuka tells Clement Manyathela that he suspects Fraser used his position and from the agency to target Ramaphosa.

Well, I don't want to speculate but I suspect so. I don't want to speculate because I don't have facts before me but that is my suspicion, really. Bulelani Ngcuka, former head, National Prosecuting Authority

The former NPA head made another damning allegation that the spy tapes were leaked by Fraser.

It was Fraser, it's the same Arthur Fraser, he has always been law unto himself, we know it was him. Bulelani Ngcuka, former head - National Prosecuting Authority

