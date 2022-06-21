Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
- Health department proposes that masks and other COVID-19 restrictions be scrapped
- Health minister made the proposals to the NCCC on Monday
- A presidential coordinating council meeting is expected to discuss the issue on Wednesday
Could we see the end of the wearing of masks in South Africa soon? The jury's still out but speculation is rife that it could happen soon.
A letter has been circulating, purporting from Health Minister Joe Phaahla to provincial health MECs has recommended all COVID-19 restrictions be lifted, including wearing masks indoors and the limits on public gatherings. This follows a meeting with National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday in which the proposals were made. Cabinet is expected to meet within the next few days.
There's been widespread calls for government to scrap the remaining COVID-19 regulations as the country exits the fifth wave of the virus. Data by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases shows there's been a significant drop in the number of new cases, hospital admissions, deaths and the test positivity rate. As of Monday, 20 June, there were 291 positive cases in the country.
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt said the minister's spokesperson declined to confirm the authenticity of the letter. But he said government had continued its consultative process with health experts as the numbers of COVID-19 infections dropped.
Premier Alan Winde says there will be a president's coordinating council meeting [on Wednesday] morning where they will advocate for the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. The expectation is that the remaining restrictions will come up there.Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Alex Van Den Heever, chairperson of Wits's Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies said the decision was long overdue. Scientific evidence shows that the risk of severe illness has been considerably reduced due to vaccination and prior infection.
Most of the population has a high degree of immunity from severe illness. That really is a test as to whether or not these restrictions need to go. If we want to reduce the risk of death and severe illness, each continuing wave of infection only deeps immunity. It doesn't necessarily impact on death.Alex Van Den Heever, Wits Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies chairperson
Scroll up for the audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
