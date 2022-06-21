Presidency, Chief Justice deny interference in State Capture report delay
After the fifth and final state capture report that was supposed to be released on Monday was delayed, both Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and President Cyril Ramaphosa denied that there was interference.
Mandy Wiener spoke to senior political reporter at EWN Theto Mahlakoana and lecturer at Wits Business School Sandile Swana about this delay.
The timing of the delay of the report, coming so soon after the scandal around the accusations of Ramaphosa being involved in criminal activity, has resulted in South Africans being suspicious about the nature of the issue.
The presidency outlined the timeline of the handing over of the report and adamantly denied that anything suspicious was happening with the report.
While the chief justice insists that the delay was just caused by needing more time to “dot the eyes and cross the ts”
South Africans are having trouble trusting this reasoning.
I don’t think we are just inherently skeptical. I think there has been a break down of trust between the office of the president and the upperclass, the elites that lead this country, as well as the public.Sandile Swana, lecturer at Wits Business School
The DA is calling for the FBI to investigate Ramaphosa's farm for money laundering.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
More from Local
Bulelani Ngcuka suspects Fraser used his SSA influence to target Ramaphosa
Clement Manyathela was having a conversation with the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Bulelani Ngcuka, about his new book titled, “The Sting in the Tale”.Read More
Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt and professor Alex Van Den Heever on reports that mask requirements could be lifted.Read More
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend
After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King.Read More
[WATCH] The tracker becomes the tracked - Lioness vs man in intense stare down
A lioness at the Kruger National Park is caught in an intense stare-down with a local tracker - click to watchRead More
Joburg Water using robotic cameras in sewers to find missing Khaya Magadla
Clement Manyathela speaks to Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nondumiso Mabuza about the search for Khaya Magadla, the six-year-old who fell into a manhole nine days ago.Read More
'Extradition of Guptas from UAE to SA will not be easy'
Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his thoughts on the extradition of the arrested Gupta brothers from Dubai to South Africa.Read More
Euthenasi lobbyist determined on his cause after three-year house arrest
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Sean Davison who just completed his three-year house arrest after being convicted of euthanasia.Read More
[WATCH] Pucker up Polly! Pretoria-based 'Parrot Dad' becomes TikTok sensation
Pretoria 'Parrot Dad' Johan Devenier has clocked up over 84 million views on TikTik for his parrot kissing video.Read More
Eskom, Saps should answer to grievances of protesting Soweto residents
City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe says Soweto residents are barking up the wrong tree.Read More