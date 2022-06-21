Streaming issues? Report here
Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries

21 June 2022 2:12 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russia is blocking millions of tonnes of grain from being exported from Ukraine to Africa and elsewhere.

“Russia is holding Africa hostage,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine hits pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa

Zelensky says they are in complex negotiations with Russia to allow the export of grain

“There is no progress yet,” said Zelenskyy.

“The global food crisis will continue as long as this colonial war continues.”

Russia’s blockade of grain is “a real war crime”, according to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“One cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world, people are suffering from hunger,” said Borrell.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:12).

The tentacles of war… and what it does to the countries that rely on Ukrainian goods… It’s not just a European war…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

RELATED: 'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'

This is war in all sorts of forms… everyone’s going to have to make alternative plans… It’s an unbalanced world…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries




More from World

[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded

21 June 2022 11:24 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'

20 June 2022 3:33 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally

18 June 2022 10:03 AM

The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.

June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families

16 June 2022 8:40 PM

The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).

US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'

16 June 2022 6:52 PM

The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.

[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies

15 June 2022 9:06 AM

The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.

No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia

14 June 2022 9:48 PM

McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week

12 June 2022 10:04 AM

Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.

EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones

8 June 2022 11:11 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay

7 June 2022 2:31 PM

What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.

More from Business

116 early stage startups benefit from African venture capital firm's investments

21 June 2022 7:09 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Janade du Plessis, co-founder of Launch Africa Ventures.

[REVIEW] We check out the new Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone

21 June 2022 6:33 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff Magazine'.

'It's not about expensive cars and things' - SIU's Kaizer Kganyago on finances

21 June 2022 6:30 AM

Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson of the Special Investigating Unit, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his financial secrets and habits.

How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners

20 June 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.

Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding

20 June 2022 7:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.

Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa

20 June 2022 4:13 PM

The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.

Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'

20 June 2022 2:17 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars.

When life is too short clean your own kicks, join the club

20 June 2022 12:25 PM

A mobile sneaker laundry that offers convenience and great service when it comes to taking care of your sneaker care needs.

Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high

20 June 2022 11:10 AM

The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday evening.

Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers

20 June 2022 10:18 AM

Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.

