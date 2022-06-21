DA approaches FBI to investigate Ramaphosa for money laundering





JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said they have written to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States to probe allegations of money laundering against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president- alleging that Ramaphosa concealed a crime in which millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Steenhuisen said they believe that the FBI should look into the matter because it involves US currency.

Steenhuisen said the DA - had in total - taken nine steps to ensure that Ramaphosa was held accountable for his failure to declare theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm.

"It is becoming more and more clear that the president's decision to remain silent is frankly not sustainable for a day longer".

Steenhuisen said they also approached the Financial Intelligence Centre to investigate the use of foreign currency stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm to purchase luxury items.

The DA also wants the South African Revenue Service to establish whether the sale of game at Ramaphosa's farm was done in accordance with tax law before the crime occurred.

Steenhuisen said they also want the head of the Presidential VIP Protection Unit major-general Wally Rhoode to be hauled before Parliament to answer to allegations that he was sent to conduct a secret investigation in Namibia following the burglary at the Phala Phala farm.

