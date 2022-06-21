



Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Global supply chain backlogs and rising freight costs are affecting exporters and importers across the globe.

And blockages at local ports are also stymieing South Africa's key export industries.

Now global shipping companies have warned of booking delays on all ocean services from South Africa to the US.

Danish logistics giant Maersk has alerted shippers that there is no US vessel space for the next two months.

Likewise, MSC says the first available service between SA and North America will be in August..

Bruce Whitfield interviews Clifford Blackburn, CEO of TSI Central Station, a South African-based logistics company.

Blackburn discusses one example of an exporter trying to get wine to Australia to illustrate how enormous the constraints are are at the moment.

They wanted it there for the Easter break... February was the time it had to go... and it finally left at the beginning of June! Clifford Blackburn, CEO - TSI Central Station

It's an ongoing problem - it's just been exacerbated, and now the shipping lines are saying publicly 'we don't have the equipment'... The equipment itself being held up in places like the US, but also in China [after the Shanghai COVID lockdown]... Clifford Blackburn, CEO - TSI Central Station

So it becomes a BIGGER bigger problem and spills over to us... There's finding equipment [often containers], then finding space on the vessels is the next problem... Clifford Blackburn, CEO - TSI Central Station

Blackburn comments that COVID already taught us some lessons. Add to that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and there's no such thing as "just in time" anymore, he says.

For more detail on both the international and domestic constraints our exporters face, listen to the interview below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays