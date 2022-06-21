Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the multiple Grammy award-winning group, will get to see the life and music of its founder Joseph Shabalala in a film called, Music is My Life.
Shabalala was born in 1940 in Ladysmith and started the famed vocal group.
Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the movie, Mpumi Mbele says that it took him time to convince the Shabalala family to grant the making of the film.
I started negotiating with the family and I mean, that was like nine years ago, to think about it, and five years then I started pursuing for real. Then Mam' (Thoko Shabalala) opened her house, and it has been such a beautiful and amazing journey connecting with the family.Mpumi Mbele, director , Music is My Life
Mbele added that the film about the music giant would also be in cinemas.
Chances are that there are going to be cinema releases. Now we are at Durban Film Festival, we will showcase in Joburg on 2 July at Killarney Cinemax at 19h30. On 29 June at the Bioscope [in Joburg]. Tickets are already going.Mpumi Mbele, director, Music is My Life
Listen to the full interview below...
