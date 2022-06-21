Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa. 21 June 2022 8:39 PM
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.... 21 June 2022 7:17 PM
Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released Pippa Hudson speaks to 'Music is My Life' director Mpumi Mbele about the film that will talk about the music and life of Joseph Sh... 21 June 2022 6:42 PM
View all Local
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa. 21 June 2022 8:39 PM
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.... 21 June 2022 7:17 PM
President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral. 21 June 2022 6:12 PM
View all Politics
Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'. 21 June 2022 9:05 PM
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa. 21 June 2022 8:39 PM
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.... 21 June 2022 7:17 PM
View all Business
President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral. 21 June 2022 6:12 PM
Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto Mandy speaks to Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, for an update on the missing boy. 21 June 2022 4:37 PM
Despite apartheid censorship, South Africa produced world class musicians Pippa Hudson speaks to live entertainer and public speaker dubbed the 'music guru' Sean Brokensha, on the history and impact of th... 21 June 2022 4:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King. 21 June 2022 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds. 20 June 2022 1:50 PM
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live. 20 June 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station). 21 June 2022 6:42 PM
Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 June 2022 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 June 2022 11:24 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents. 20 June 2022 3:40 PM
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
iWitness
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto

21 June 2022 4:37 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Soweto
Missing
Manhole

Mandy speaks to Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, for an update on the missing boy.
  • Search operations are still under way
  • Khaya Magadla would have celebrated his seventh birthday this week.
The manhole in Soweto where six-year-old Khaya Magadla fell has been covered. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitnes News

The search for six-year-old Khaya Magadla continues. He fell into a manhole at a local park in Soweto on the 12th of June.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, says they are still hopeful in finding the boy's body.

We are working on the other manholes which we discovered [on Monday]. There is a pipeline that we have to enter. The entrance level is much more higher.

Robert Mulaudzi -Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson

Residents close to Khaya's home gathered on Monday, which would have been his seventh birthday.

We do have hope that we might be able to locate him. If we don't, we would have to go to the extreme where we will have to check with our Joburg water colleagues which will affect every other residents in the area to see whether it is possible to shut down the whole system.

Robert Mulaudzi - Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson

Robert is hopeful that along with his team that they will find little Khaya within the next day or two.

Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip for more insight.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto




21 June 2022 4:37 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Soweto
Missing
Manhole

More from iWitness

Cop is suspect in deadly double murder shooting at Durban Magistrate Court

26 November 2018 4:28 PM

The police officer and his wife were appearing in court where they were in the process of getting a divorce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

JHB waste collectors offered recycling training

14 June 2018 2:00 PM

It comes as The City has announced that recycling will be compulsory for every household in the Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Police station robberies are caused by negligence'

8 June 2018 1:41 PM

Dr Francois Beukman says National Police Commissioner has to account in Parliament over police station robberies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'Expropriation without compensation is a danger to South Africa'

5 June 2018 1:42 PM

Researcher at IRR Marius Roodt says he is sure a legal fight over the land issue is inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'Cancer treatment resources not managed adequately'

14 May 2018 2:31 PM

Oncologist Dr Devan Moodley says it is difficult to determine how Gauteng has developed a cancer treatment crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Parts of Cape Town flooded after heavy rains

26 April 2018 9:35 AM

Mayor Patricia de Lille says the city's Disaster Management Centre is on the ground in affected areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Terror-accused Thulsie twins' case postponed to April

21 February 2018 12:51 PM

The case of the Johannesburg twin brothers has been postponed to April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

JMPD warns motorists not to stop when rocks are thrown as it is a ploy to rob

15 January 2018 5:47 PM

JMPD Spokesperson Edna Mamonyane talks to Stephan Grootes about the issue of rock throwing as an attempt to hijack cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Jubilant Zimbabweans ‘crying and hugging’ as Robert Mugabe resigns

21 November 2017 8:24 PM

There’s an outpouring of emotion on the streets of Harare. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashweat Mukundu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

LISTEN: Sister of Esidimeni victim vents her anger at Qedani Mahlangu

21 November 2017 10:12 AM

Member of the Life Esidimeni Family Committee, Christine Nxumalo vents about the families frustration with "arrogant MEC".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world

21 June 2022 9:05 PM

Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'

21 June 2022 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral

21 June 2022 6:12 PM

Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Despite apartheid censorship, South Africa produced world class musicians

21 June 2022 4:22 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to live entertainer and public speaker dubbed the 'music guru' Sean Brokensha, on the history and impact of the South African music industry across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World of work: How to have difficult discussions in the office?

21 June 2022 12:38 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to career branding specialist Vanessa Raath about how to handle contentious topics at the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Rubbish bins sexually moaning when trash is thrown in go viral

21 June 2022 9:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How poor access to nutritious food affects you

21 June 2022 6:54 AM

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Department of Health deputy director-general, Dr Yogan Pillay, about ensuring access to nutritious food

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners

20 June 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa

20 June 2022 4:13 PM

The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett

20 June 2022 3:44 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bulelani Ngcuka suspects Fraser used his SSA influence to target Ramaphosa

Local

Soweto shutdown: 'Unrest happens when the majority is marginalised'

Local

Despite apartheid censorship, South Africa produced world class musicians

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parliament debates allowing independent candidates to contest national elections

21 June 2022 9:04 PM

ANC Gauteng to meet NEC over status of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane

21 June 2022 8:58 PM

Zola Tongo granted parole after serving time for Anni Dewani's murder

21 June 2022 8:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA