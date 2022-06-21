Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto
- Search operations are still under way
- Khaya Magadla would have celebrated his seventh birthday this week.
The search for six-year-old Khaya Magadla continues. He fell into a manhole at a local park in Soweto on the 12th of June.
Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, says they are still hopeful in finding the boy's body.
We are working on the other manholes which we discovered [on Monday]. There is a pipeline that we have to enter. The entrance level is much more higher.Robert Mulaudzi -Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
Residents close to Khaya's home gathered on Monday, which would have been his seventh birthday.
We do have hope that we might be able to locate him. If we don't, we would have to go to the extreme where we will have to check with our Joburg water colleagues which will affect every other residents in the area to see whether it is possible to shut down the whole system.Robert Mulaudzi - Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
Robert is hopeful that along with his team that they will find little Khaya within the next day or two.
Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip for more insight.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto
