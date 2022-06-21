Soweto shutdown: 'Unrest happens when the majority is marginalised'
Over 2,000 residents, eight busses and 12 taxis arrived in droves from Soweto to Braamfontein to deliver their memorandum of demands to Joburg mayor's office on Tuesday.
Poor service delivery and power cuts make the top demands from the citizens who are demanding change.
Wasanga Mehana interviews local governance expert, Sam Koma to give an overhead analysis on the Soweto shutdown.
The expert says there are a myriad issues that depict the current state of affairs in the country.
On a governance level there is a lack of accountability, poor consequences, mismanagement and corruption.
Adding to that a mounting pile of socio-economic issues like, unemployment, increasing poverty and inequality rates, South Africa is bound to have unrest in certain parts of the country, says Koma.
We still have an economy which continues to marginalise, exclude and disadvantage majority of South Africans.Sam Koma, Local governance expert
In response to public participation in civil society, Koma points to participation fatigue.
He says while citizens are asking for a space that will include them in the decision-making processes, they are also tired of protesting and being met with no sense of urgency in solving their problems.
People are fully aware of the avenues available to them ... but also there is an issue of participation fatigue that has crept in because citizens are saying let's be part of these processes, part of a participatory democracy but we have seen inaction, inertia and also a lack of a sense of urgency...Sam Koma, Local governance expert
Koma said the mayor should be commended for showing up and committing to convene with protestors in 14 days.
However, the pressing electricity issue tied to Eskom being the sole distributor of electricity must be dealt with urgently, he said.
Listen to the full audio below:
More from Local
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.Read More
Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released
Pippa Hudson speaks to 'Music is My Life' director Mpumi Mbele about the film that will talk about the music and life of Joseph Shabalala.Read More
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays
Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).Read More
Soweto protest now at Joburg mayor's office, SAPS says march has been peaceful
Mandy Weiner interviews Colonel Brenda Muridili and EWN reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo on the latest update with the ongoing protest.Read More
Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers
The Gift of the Givers said the Nelson Mandela Bay area is two days away from reaching day zero and the taps will run dry.Read More
'Radio is more relevant than streaming services because we work hard at it'
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Group music manager at Primedia, Debbie Sharrat, about radio surviving in a streaming world.Read More
Bulelani Ngcuka suspects Fraser used his SSA influence to target Ramaphosa
Clement Manyathela was having a conversation with the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Bulelani Ngcuka, about his new book titled, “The Sting in the Tale”.Read More
Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt and professor Alex Van Den Heever on reports that mask requirements could be lifted.Read More