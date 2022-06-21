Soweto shutdown: 'Unrest happens when the majority is marginalised'





Over 2,000 residents, eight busses and 12 taxis arrived in droves from Soweto to Braamfontein to deliver their memorandum of demands to Joburg mayor's office on Tuesday.

Poor service delivery and power cuts make the top demands from the citizens who are demanding change.

Wasanga Mehana interviews local governance expert, Sam Koma to give an overhead analysis on the Soweto shutdown.

The expert says there are a myriad issues that depict the current state of affairs in the country.

On a governance level there is a lack of accountability, poor consequences, mismanagement and corruption.

Adding to that a mounting pile of socio-economic issues like, unemployment, increasing poverty and inequality rates, South Africa is bound to have unrest in certain parts of the country, says Koma.

We still have an economy which continues to marginalise, exclude and disadvantage majority of South Africans. Sam Koma, Local governance expert

In response to public participation in civil society, Koma points to participation fatigue.

He says while citizens are asking for a space that will include them in the decision-making processes, they are also tired of protesting and being met with no sense of urgency in solving their problems.

People are fully aware of the avenues available to them ... but also there is an issue of participation fatigue that has crept in because citizens are saying let's be part of these processes, part of a participatory democracy but we have seen inaction, inertia and also a lack of a sense of urgency... Sam Koma, Local governance expert

Koma said the mayor should be commended for showing up and committing to convene with protestors in 14 days.

However, the pressing electricity issue tied to Eskom being the sole distributor of electricity must be dealt with urgently, he said.

