Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers
GQEBERHA - The Gift of the Givers said on Tuesday it was slowly but surely providing some water relief for residents in Gqeberha.
But the non-governmental organisation said its efforts alone were not enough as the drought situation in the Nelson Mandala Bay region remains dire and wouldn't be solved overnight.
The Gift of the Givers said the Nelson Mandela Bay area was two days away from reaching day zero and the taps will run dry.
According to reports, water consumption increased in recent days, putting pressure on the system.
The humanitarian organisation has managed to drill its third borehole on Tuesday.
Borehole drilling expert Martyn Landman said even though the municipality has been criticised for its handling of water infrastructure, they are finally getting their act together.
"The engineers and municipality are working 24 hours a day. I call them at night time they get back to me at 12 at night or 11 at night and give me feedback on how it's going," said Landman.
But these efforts could be too little too late. Over 100 suburbs in the metro could be without running water when day zero arrives.
The Democratic Alliance will on Wednesday conduct its own inspection into the boreholes that have been drilled at St George's Park.
The inspection will come just after hours since Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille visited the metro where she accused it of mismanagement.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gqeberha gets some drought respite from Gift of the Givers
Source : Picture: Gift of the Givers
More from Local
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.Read More
Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released
Pippa Hudson speaks to 'Music is My Life' director Mpumi Mbele about the film that will talk about the music and life of Joseph Shabalala.Read More
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays
Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).Read More
Soweto shutdown: 'Unrest happens when the majority is marginalised'
Wasanga Mehana interviews local governance expert, Sam Koma who gives an overhead analysis on the Soweto shutdown.Read More
Soweto protest now at Joburg mayor's office, SAPS says march has been peaceful
Mandy Weiner interviews Colonel Brenda Muridili and EWN reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo on the latest update with the ongoing protest.Read More
'Radio is more relevant than streaming services because we work hard at it'
Pippa Hudson speaks to the Group music manager at Primedia, Debbie Sharrat, about radio surviving in a streaming world.Read More
Bulelani Ngcuka suspects Fraser used his SSA influence to target Ramaphosa
Clement Manyathela was having a conversation with the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Bulelani Ngcuka, about his new book titled, “The Sting in the Tale”.Read More
Could SA go mask-less soon? For now, we wait.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt and professor Alex Van Den Heever on reports that mask requirements could be lifted.Read More