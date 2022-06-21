Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa. 21 June 2022 8:39 PM
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.... 21 June 2022 7:17 PM
Film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala to be released Pippa Hudson speaks to 'Music is My Life' director Mpumi Mbele about the film that will talk about the music and life of Joseph Sh... 21 June 2022 6:42 PM
View all Local
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa. 21 June 2022 8:39 PM
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.... 21 June 2022 7:17 PM
President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral. 21 June 2022 6:12 PM
View all Politics
Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'. 21 June 2022 9:05 PM
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa. 21 June 2022 8:39 PM
'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.... 21 June 2022 7:17 PM
View all Business
President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral. 21 June 2022 6:12 PM
Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto Mandy speaks to Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, for an update on the missing boy. 21 June 2022 4:37 PM
Despite apartheid censorship, South Africa produced world class musicians Pippa Hudson speaks to live entertainer and public speaker dubbed the 'music guru' Sean Brokensha, on the history and impact of th... 21 June 2022 4:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King. 21 June 2022 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds. 20 June 2022 1:50 PM
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live. 20 June 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station). 21 June 2022 6:42 PM
Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 June 2022 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 June 2022 11:24 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents. 20 June 2022 3:40 PM
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral

21 June 2022 6:12 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
King
King Zanozuko Sigcau

Mandy speaks to EWN KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso, on President Ramaphosa delivering the eulogy at late king's funeral.
  • Disruptions halted the funeral proceedings.
  • In-house fighting described as 'Game of Thrones'.
FILE: King Zanozuko took over in 2011 from his uncle, the late king Mpondo-Mbini Thandi-Zulu Sigcau. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral on Tuesday. Ramaphosa could not speak highly enough about the work Zanozuko has done for rural development.

There was however disruptions to the funeral which caused proceedings to be halted. Prince Mbasa Sigcau is said to be the main cause for the disruption. An urgent court interdict on Monday was taken on who should lead the funeral proceedings.

That court interdict was not respected during this funeral service and the presence of the acting king was not acknowledged nor recognised.

Nhlanhla Mabaso - EWN KZN Correspondent

Nhlanhla named the in-house fighting 'Game of Thrones'.

Regardless of the funeral going on now, although the situation seems calm now, there are many questions of what will happen when we leave.

Nhlanhla Mabaso - EWN KZN Correspondent

Scroll up and take a listen to the attached audio clip.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : President Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at late King Zanozuko Sigcau's funeral




21 June 2022 6:12 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
King
King Zanozuko Sigcau

More from Politics

COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition

21 June 2022 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'

21 June 2022 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA approaches FBI to investigate Ramaphosa for money laundering

21 June 2022 2:53 PM

This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president- alleging that Ramaphosa concealed a crime in which millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Extradition of Guptas from UAE to SA will not be easy'

21 June 2022 10:59 AM

Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his thoughts on the extradition of the arrested Gupta brothers from Dubai to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala farm burglary: Ramaphosa must come clean - Justice Malala

21 June 2022 8:10 AM

Political commentator Justice Malala says the president must take South Africans into his confidence over the Phala Phala burglary saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way

20 June 2022 3:40 PM

Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening

18 June 2022 6:54 PM

In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable to submit the final part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 15 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm

18 June 2022 5:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House

17 June 2022 3:51 PM

Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases

17 June 2022 8:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office bearers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world

21 June 2022 9:05 PM

Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're desperate, Minister! Follow up on your memo about dropping COVID rules!'

21 June 2022 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson about a letter apparently from the Health Minister about relaxed rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search continues for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in Soweto

21 June 2022 4:37 PM

Mandy speaks to Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, for an update on the missing boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Despite apartheid censorship, South Africa produced world class musicians

21 June 2022 4:22 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to live entertainer and public speaker dubbed the 'music guru' Sean Brokensha, on the history and impact of the South African music industry across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World of work: How to have difficult discussions in the office?

21 June 2022 12:38 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to career branding specialist Vanessa Raath about how to handle contentious topics at the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Rubbish bins sexually moaning when trash is thrown in go viral

21 June 2022 9:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How poor access to nutritious food affects you

21 June 2022 6:54 AM

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Department of Health deputy director-general, Dr Yogan Pillay, about ensuring access to nutritious food

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners

20 June 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa

20 June 2022 4:13 PM

The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett

20 June 2022 3:44 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bulelani Ngcuka suspects Fraser used his SSA influence to target Ramaphosa

Local

Soweto shutdown: 'Unrest happens when the majority is marginalised'

Local

Despite apartheid censorship, South Africa produced world class musicians

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parliament debates allowing independent candidates to contest national elections

21 June 2022 9:04 PM

ANC Gauteng to meet NEC over status of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane

21 June 2022 8:58 PM

Zola Tongo granted parole after serving time for Anni Dewani's murder

21 June 2022 8:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA