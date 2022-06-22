President Ramaphosa set to receive fifth & final state capture report





JOHANNESBURG - It took almost four years and in the region of R1 billion but the fifth and final instalment of the state capture commission of inquiry’s findings is finally set to be submitted to the president on Wednesday.

The journey here has been a long one, having started in 2015, when allegations first began surfacing that the Guptas had offered then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor cabinet positions in return for their political influence.

These allegations prompted three complaints against erstwhile president, Jacob Zuma, to then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and it was on the back of her resultant State of capture report that the commission was established.

The commission began its work in August 2017. It was initially given 180 days to wrap it up but has since been granted a total of eight extensions by the courts.

The public hearings, which saw more than 330 witnesses give evidence, were eventually concluded last August.

At the time, the deadline for the commission to hand over its findings was the end of December. But in an announcement just before Christmas, the commission said that it would not be ready in time and that after discussing it with the president, a decision had been taken to hand over the report in three installations with the last to be submitted by the end of February.

Two reports were submitted ahead of that deadline, but the commission was then granted an extension until April to complete the final part of its report.

In March, it submitted a third report and in April, it also submitted a fourth.

That same month, though, the commission was again granted an extension, this time until 15 June, to complete the final report.

That date came and went last week with the report still not submitted. After much toing and froing, though, it’s now expected to be handed over on Wednesday.

