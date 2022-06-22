SA's public health system needs reform: Concentric Alliance
A new report published by Section27 and the Concentric Alliance has raised concerns around the future of private healthcare and medical aid in South Africa.
The report considered the opinions of 33 stakeholders in the health sector and noted that the private healthcare sector contributed significantly to the South African economy.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Concentric Alliance executive director Brian Currin about this.
Not a single person that we interviewed did not believe that a reform of the health sector in South Africa is absolutely essential.Brian Currin, executive director - Concentric Alliance
Currin says South Africans need to be reassured about the National Health Insurance (NHI) and corruption.
Our view is that the public sector needs to be fixed and how does one so that? Let's not sensationalise, lets rather have a conversation about how a reformed system can be introduced into South Africa.Brian Currin, executive director - Concentric Alliance
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/icu_coma.html?oriSearch=teenage+boy+hospital+bed&sti=o7ces8eiz9m2dks4qo|&mediapopup=50696897
