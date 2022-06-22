Health departmernt to clear the air COVID-19 regulations
The national Department of Health has urged South Africans not to read too much into the leaked memo on Covid-19 regulations.
The widely shared letter suggests that the minister of health Dr Joe Phaahle agreed that all Covid-19 regulations be scrapped including the wearing of masks.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says the official announcement will be made sometime next week.
We have been receiving legal threats from a number of organisations, but some of these threats are not supported by scientific evidence hence I said our decision is scientifically based.Foster Mohale, spokesperson - Department of Health
That unfortunate letter that was leaked to the public is part of the consultative process between the minister and other stakeholders in the NCCC.Foster Mohale, spokesperson - Department of Health
Listen to the full interview below:
