Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday to Sunday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Wednesday morning announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10am until midnight and again on Thursday from 5am until Sunday midnight.
The power utility cited a breakdown of four generation units which contributed to capacity constraints.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 22, 2022
Stage 2 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented between 10:00 and midnight tonight. From Thursday until Sunday Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 until midnight. pic.twitter.com/gkGGwb5M58
In a statement, the utility said: “Eskom regrets to announce that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 10:00 until midnight. Starting tomorrow until Sunday night, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until midnight. There is a likelihood that the stage of load shedding might need to be increased during the evening peaks.
“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”
Eskom has cautioned consumers that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.
Click here to check yourload shedding schedule.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday to Sunday
