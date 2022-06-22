WATCH: Mom falling and mooning everybody at child's sport's day goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral
All parents want to be the cool parent but sometimes the odds are stacked against them.
A mum faceplanted during a race at her daughter's school sports day – and mooned the crowd in the process.
After a few days of being embarrased, the mum took to social media to laugh at herself.
Watch the video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124625007_athletics-people-running-on-the-track-field-sunny-day.html?vti=mb0ykqlqtempqggl0z-2-2
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend
After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King.Read More
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok
Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds.Read More
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show
Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live.Read More
Have you heard of sleep divorce? TV host Carson Daly has done it
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to singer Belinda Davids on her upcoming show at the Joburg Theatre titled ‘The Greatest Love of All’ which covers some of Whitney Houston’s musical legacy.Read More
South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression
The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression.Read More
From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard
The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify.Read More
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More