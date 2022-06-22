Champion tips to prepare for the 2022 Comrades Marathon
If you look forward to taking part in the 2022 Comrade's Marathon but don't know how to get your body ready, nine-time Comrade's Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce has all the champion tips and tricks for preparation.
This year's instalment of the marathon is scheduled to start on 28 August in KwaZulu-Natal.
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane and resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, speak to Fordyce who shares everything you need to know.
Fordyce is most well-known for having won the 89km Comrades Marathon a record nine times from 1981 to 1988 and again in 1990.
The 67-year-old champion recommends a proper weekend run exercise and a balanced diet to prepare for the marathon.
A medium-long run, and that means, 20-30 km for one weekend and alternate it with a very long run, and that means, 40-60 km for weekend two and repeat it for weeks three and four.Bruce Fordyce, nine-time winner - Comrades Marathon
Long slow distances are of utmost importance to ensure the body adapts for longer periods of time on the legs. Try to eat a healthy, well-balanced meal whether you are training for Comrade’s Marathon or not.Bruce Fordyce, nine-time winner - Comrades Marathon
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Shortage of CFOs contributes to financial collapse of SA municipalities
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News Reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about what the Auditor-General shared on the state of municipalities.Read More
'Public sector does not have enough jobs'- doctor on moving to private practice
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Laylah Fayker to expand on her viral twitter thread which shed light on the plight of many medical professionals in the country who are choosing private practice, or greener pastures abroad.Read More
Health departmernt to clear the air COVID-19 regulations
Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says the official announcement will be made sometime next week on the leaked memo.Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday to Sunday
The power utility cited a breakdown of four generation units which contributed to capacity constraints.Read More
SA's public health system needs reform: Concentric Alliance
Concentric Alliance executive director Brian Currin talks about the new report titled Health Reform – Perspectives and Proposals.Read More
'Reform is needed in SA's public and private health systems' - SECTION27
Wasanga Mehana spoke to SECTION27 health rights programme head Sasha Stevenson about the state of the South African healthcare sector.Read More
Calm expected in Soweto after service delivery protests
This comes after residents in Diepkloof, Pimville, Moletsane and Jabulani took to the streets in service delivery protests that brought traffic to a standstill.Read More
President Ramaphosa set to receive fifth & final state capture report
The journey here has been a long one, having started in 2015, when allegations first began surfacing that the Guptas had offered then deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor Cabinet positions in return for their political influence.Read More
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More