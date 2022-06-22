John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome

Today at 15:10 Eskom’s management team will provide an update on the current system challenges. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:16 702 Dis-Chem Foundation Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Yolindie Oberholtzer Founder/Managing Director

Today at 15:20 Final Part Of State Capture Report Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now

Today at 15:50 Unions reflect on possible scrapping of masks Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu

Today at 16:10 [ANALYSIS] Gauteng ANC readiness Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Zamo Mbandlwa, political analyst

Today at 16:20 UCT launches Digital Bootcamp to offer additional jobs pathway Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng - University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Paul Roelofse

Today at 17:10 [Unpacking Findings] Final State Capture Report Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Bernadette Wicks - EWN Contributor

Today at 17:20 The “I Am” campaign insist on the right of health personnel to publicly expose any conditions in public healthcare facilities that causes preventable harm to patients in Gauteng. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum

Today at 18:09 SA’s annual consumer inflation for May urges above SARB's midpoint target of 6% to reaching , 6.5% + CART what Sarb governor said The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib

Today at 18:12 Fifth and final state capture report released - What it means for SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 SA's ranking on Deloitte Africa and the Africa CEO Forum The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

Today at 18:48 Shoprite Next Capital launched to further develop SMME partners The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Maude Modise - GM for Enterprise & Supplier Development at Shoprite Group.

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - LGBTQI affirmations in the workplace. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

