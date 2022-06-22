John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome
Liana Rohozhyn and her family had to flee for their lives after Russian bombs destroyed her home in Ukraine's Mariopol earlier this year.
Rohozhyn has a teenage son, Misha, who has Down's Syndrome, and to shelter him from the trauma, Rohozhyn made up a story that they were leaving Ukraine to find Misha's wrestling champion, John Cena.
Despite her attempt, Misha (19) was extremely distressed about having to leave Ukraine.
When Cena heard the story, he decided to meet up with them. “We’re going,” he reportedly said immediately upon learning about his superfan’s story.
And earlier this month, the pro-wrestler spent an afternoon with Misha in The Netherlands - where the family currently is, building blocks and eating cake.
What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp.— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2022
Thank you to the @WSJ and @WWE who helped make this special visit possible. https://t.co/RpriCvjN3K
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:54).
They needed to leave Ukraine to escape the bombings… He was very anxious… She told him… they were going to Europe to search for John Cena…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
John Cena took what was just a story, and made it come true… He does this a lot. He has granted more than 650 wishes through Make a Wish since 2004, the most on record. He’s just got this incredible attitude!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome
