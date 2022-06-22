John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Eskom’s management team will provide an update on the current system challenges.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
702 Dis-Chem Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yolindie Oberholtzer Founder/Managing Director
Today at 15:20
Final Part Of State Capture Report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 15:50
Unions reflect on possible scrapping of masks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu
Today at 16:10
[ANALYSIS] Gauteng ANC readiness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Zamo Mbandlwa, political analyst
Today at 16:20
UCT launches Digital Bootcamp to offer additional jobs pathway
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng - University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness :
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
[Unpacking Findings] Final State Capture Report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Bernadette Wicks - EWN Contributor
Today at 17:20
The “I Am” campaign insist on the right of health personnel to publicly expose any conditions in public healthcare facilities that causes preventable harm to patients in Gauteng.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
Today at 18:09
SA’s annual consumer inflation for May urges above SARB's midpoint target of 6% to reaching , 6.5% + CART what Sarb governor said
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:12
Fifth and final state capture report released - What it means for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA's ranking on Deloitte Africa and the Africa CEO Forum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 18:48
Shoprite Next Capital launched to further develop SMME partners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maude Modise - GM for Enterprise & Supplier Development at Shoprite Group.
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - LGBTQI affirmations in the workplace.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Namritha Sivsanker, CEO and Founder of Hope SA foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Namritha Sivsanker - CEO and Founder at Hope SA
World

John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome

22 June 2022 11:11 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Down syndrome
John Cena
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
feel good
War in Ukraine

To protect him psychologically, his mother made up a story about going on a trip to find wrestling champion John Cena.

Liana Rohozhyn and her family had to flee for their lives after Russian bombs destroyed her home in Ukraine's Mariopol earlier this year.

Rohozhyn has a teenage son, Misha, who has Down's Syndrome, and to shelter him from the trauma, Rohozhyn made up a story that they were leaving Ukraine to find Misha's wrestling champion, John Cena.

Despite her attempt, Misha (19) was extremely distressed about having to leave Ukraine.

John Cena at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

When Cena heard the story, he decided to meet up with them. “We’re going,” he reportedly said immediately upon learning about his superfan’s story.

And earlier this month, the pro-wrestler spent an afternoon with Misha in The Netherlands - where the family currently is, building blocks and eating cake.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:54).

They needed to leave Ukraine to escape the bombings… He was very anxious… She told him… they were going to Europe to search for John Cena…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

MORE FROM BARBARA FRIEDMAN: Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded

John Cena took what was just a story, and made it come true… He does this a lot. He has granted more than 650 wishes through Make a Wish since 2004, the most on record. He’s just got this incredible attitude!

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome




COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition

21 June 2022 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays

21 June 2022 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station).

Read More arrow_forward

Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries

21 June 2022 2:12 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mountain of luggage carpets Heathrow, leaving thousands stranded

21 June 2022 11:24 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Read More arrow_forward

'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'

20 June 2022 3:33 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally

18 June 2022 10:03 AM

The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.

Read More arrow_forward

June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families

16 June 2022 8:40 PM

The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).

Read More arrow_forward

US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'

16 June 2022 6:52 PM

The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.

Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies

15 June 2022 9:06 AM

The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.

Read More arrow_forward

No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia

14 June 2022 9:48 PM

McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

'It's time to normalise, we don't need masks all the time' - Dr Claudia Gray
Lifestyle

Lifestyle

SA's public health system needs reform: Concentric Alliance
Local

Local

National Men's Health Month: Men should be screened regularly for cancer
Lifestyle

Lifestyle

AG Maluleke says new accountability legislation yielding positive results
22 June 2022 2:58 PM

22 June 2022 2:58 PM

Voting for popular candidate won't save ANC from electoral decline, warns Masina
22 June 2022 2:31 PM

22 June 2022 2:31 PM

Disappointment as search team finds a rock instead of Khaya Magadla
22 June 2022 2:29 PM

22 June 2022 2:29 PM

