WATCH: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
If you thought you are safe around animals, think again.
A video of baboons stealing a bag out of a car has gone viral.
Many could not hold their laughter while watching how the baboons casually opened the door and snatched the bag.
Watch the video below:
Crime is out of control 😂 pic.twitter.com/nMLVPEJPDs— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 20, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102955478_big-baboon-is-walking-on-the-roadside-on-the-cape-peninsula-tour-in-cape-town-south-africa.html
