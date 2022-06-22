'It's time to normalise, we don't need masks all the time' - Dr Claudia Gray
A leaked Department of Health memo that was spreading on social media hinted that we might soon see the end of the mask mandate.
Lester Kiewet spoke to paediatric allergy specialist at Red Cross Children's Hospital & UCT Lung Institute, Claudia Gray, about whether now was the time to stop wearing masks.
While masks were extremely usefully for controlling the initial spread of the virus, Gray does believe that now is a good time to end the mandate.
I do think it’s time to normalise. It’s time to realise this is part of our daily lives and we don’t need to wear masks all the time. Certainly, I support dropping masks in the school environment where it’s a relatively low risk populationClaudia Gray, paediatric allergy Specialist at Red Cross Children's Hospital & UCT Lung Institute
The current variants of COVID-19 seem to be significantly less severe than some of the earlier ones, such as Delta, and we are seeing far lower rates of death and hospitilisations.
If the mask mandate does end, it will then fall on individuals to take personal responsibilities, such as vaccinating or not going out when sick, in order to go back to a normal way of living.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
