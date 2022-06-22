'Public sector does not have enough jobs'- doctor on moving to private practice





South Africa’s public healthcare system is at the centre of scrutiny once again.

Recently, Dr Tim de Maayer was suspended for writing an open letter about the appalling and difficult conditions both patients and medical staff are faced with at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Now, another medical professional has taken to social media to outline another systemic issue that plagues South Africa’s public healthcare system - its inability to give doctors public sector jobs.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Laylah Fayker about her Twitter thread - which has gone viral, and shed light on the plight of many medical professionals in the country who work in the public sector.

Fayker - who has worked in the public sector for almost four years, was responding to a local news outlet’s tweet, which spoke about South Africa’s healthcare professional deficit and how doctors are leaving in droves to take up opportunities abroad.

Fayker explained that it is extremely difficult to find a job in a public hospital in South Africa, and that is why doctors are jumping at the chance of being absorbed overseas, or moving into private practice as she is soon planning to.

She added that even though working in the public sector is fulfilling, opportunities in South Africa are too limited and do not allow for growth.

Public healthcare is very fulfilling, I mean we work with some of the best minds in medicine but there aren't any posts for you to increase your knowledge or to become like one of the people you aspire to be like, cause there aren't any posts. Dr Laylah Fayker - Medical Doctor

The sentiment that medical doctors are refusing posts in rural areas is untrue, as there is a prescribed number of years one must serve to become an independent practitioner, say Fayker.

I don't believe there's someone who will say I don't want to work in a rural area and not get my independent practitioner status. Dr Laylah Fayker - Medical Doctor

Here's her insightful thread below:

Hello, Medical Doctor here 👋🏼



Let me give you some insight 🧵



After working in the public health services for almost 4 years, I’m going into private practice. Why? Because our government doesn’t care about us. They REALLY don’t. https://t.co/FwJF9HhRtN — Laylahmyomata 👩🏻‍⚕️ (@lazyorlaylah) June 16, 2022

