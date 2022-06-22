Getting employees back to the office is turning out to be rather tricky
We spoke to a recruiter… They cannot fill jobs, because people will not take a job if it doesn’t have a work-from-home option…Refilwe Moloto
Employers in South Africa and around the world are struggling to get their employees to return to the office post-COVID-19.
Meanwhile, recruiters say a growing list of prospective employees will not take a job if it doesn't have the flexibility of working from home.
Some workers (e.g. a receptionist) cannot work from home, so managers must address issues around the fairness of who can get to work from home.
Moreover, working in isolation at home does not work for everyone, and it can harm productivity, and collaborating with others is more challenging when done virtually.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr Richard Malkin - CEO at Workforce Healthcare, who gave advice on how to tackle challenges in getting people to return to the office, and how fairness can be ensured in the process.
Change… is something human beings aren’t comfortable with… We want structure. We want to know what’s happening tomorrow… What’s happening with the rent in the building, how many people I’m going to get in…Dr Richard Malkin, CEO - Workforce Healthcare
Fairness is important… Some people can’t work from home… When this change came about it was vital that we get out of the workplace… Now, we’re in control of it [Covid-19] …Dr Richard Malkin, CEO - Workforce Healthcare
