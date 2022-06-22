Stats SA: 'Internationally traded foods are responsible for CPI hike'
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was announced at 6.5 percent on Wednesday, breaking through the upper limit of the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy target range.
The figure increased by 0.7 from 5.9 percent in March and April to 6,5 percent in May, resulting in the highest inflation peak in five years.
Mandy Weiner spoke to Stats SA's chief director of price statistics, Patrick Kelly, on what pushed the CPI figure to reach its highest reading since 2017.
The key factors driving inflation at the moment are food and non-alcoholic beverage price increases and fuel price increases.Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics - Stats SA
Kelly also attributed the increase to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which has seen a spike in inflation across the world.
You can see that the increases are really concentrated in areas, particularly that are internationally traded commodities... particularly the food products that are really pushing high are the grains, oils, cooking oil...the sort of things which are typically quite heavily traded internationally.Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics - Stats SA
Kelly added that even though the price of petrol did not increase that much during May, diesel prices really did, which also contributed a knock-on effect on the increase of food prices.
To findout more, listen to the full audio below:
