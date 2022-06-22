Shortage of CFOs contributes to financial collapse of SA municipalities
The Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke has highlighted that the shortage of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) who do not finish their terms contributes to the financial collapse of South African municipalities.
Maluleke was in conversation with the South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) on the outcomes of her recently-released Auditor General's report on the country's municipalities.
She delivered the local government audit outcomes for the 2020/2021 financial year last week, highlighting that there had been no improvement in terms of accountability in municipalities since 2016.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News Reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, who attended the virtual meeting and says that Maluleke stated that skilled financial officials do not finish their terms in office due to political interference.
The Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that on average, CFOs spent about forty-five months in their positions, so that is actually three years and nine months. She said that these incidents are mostly observed in municipalities where there is a lack of clarity between officials and politicians and where there is no stability in councils, and this highlights the issues that municipalities face in South Africa.Nkosikhona Duma, news reporter - Eyewitness News
By the courts of South Africa, municipalities are on the brink of financial collapse, about 50 percent of them have poor financial practices according to Maluleke and hence you are able to see senior officials and skilled officials don’t last long in their positions.Nkosikhona Duma, news reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'Public sector does not have enough jobs'- doctor on moving to private practice
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Laylah Fayker to expand on her viral twitter thread which shed light on the plight of many medical professionals in the country who are choosing private practice, or greener pastures abroad.Read More
Champion tips to prepare for the 2022 Comrades Marathon
Africa Melane and resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, speak to Comrade Marathon's nine-time champion Bruce Fordyce for more.Read More
Health departmernt to clear the air COVID-19 regulations
Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says the official announcement will be made sometime next week on the leaked memo.Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding from Wednesday to Sunday
The power utility cited a breakdown of four generation units which contributed to capacity constraints.Read More
SA's public health system needs reform: Concentric Alliance
Concentric Alliance executive director Brian Currin talks about the new report titled Health Reform – Perspectives and Proposals.Read More
'Reform is needed in SA's public and private health systems' - SECTION27
Wasanga Mehana spoke to SECTION27 health rights programme head Sasha Stevenson about the state of the South African healthcare sector.Read More
Calm expected in Soweto after service delivery protests
This comes after residents in Diepkloof, Pimville, Moletsane and Jabulani took to the streets in service delivery protests that brought traffic to a standstill.Read More
President Ramaphosa set to receive fifth & final state capture report
The journey here has been a long one, having started in 2015, when allegations first began surfacing that the Guptas had offered then deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor Cabinet positions in return for their political influence.Read More
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More