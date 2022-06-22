



Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

In for Andy Rice this week is Joe Public United's Chief Creative Officer, Pepe Marais, who takes the gap to pick a brand from his own stable as his hero.

Marais' choice is Chicken Licken owner and CEO Chantal Sombonos for backing creativity with a heart-stirring new campaign.

Screengrab from Chicken Licken 'Love Me Tender' campaign on YouTube

The TV spot for the Chicken Licken 'Love Me Tender Burger' stars a real South African individual - 31-year-old Soweto musician Jamie plays himself as someone simply looking for love.

The ad features rising star Msaki with her South African rendition of the classic 60s song "What the World Needs Now (Is Love)".

With the help of a dating app called "Tender", created especially for the campaign, Chicken Licken hopes to help Jamie find his soul mate.

I think that bravery from the marketer to put their money behind creativity should be saluted... I do think it's different when it's your own money. Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

It's just an amazing, beautiful story in this marketplace where there's so much negative... looking to find love for one individual South African. And it's a true story! Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

There's this beautiful saying... that people buy what you believe in, not what you're selling. The days of just your unique selling proposition are gone. Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

For him marketing should always be about getting the consumer involved and through getting them to love the product the byproduct is sales, says Marais.

Jamie, if you don't find love after that... it's not you... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to Marais' advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love