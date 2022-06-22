Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
New Shoprite initiative will give leg-up to SSMEs (market access, upskilling)

22 June 2022 9:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maude Modise, GM for Enterprise and Supplier Development, about the new 'Shoprite Next Capital' division.
A Shoprite store. Picture: Supplied.

The Shoprite Group has launched a new division aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SSMEs) grow through access to its consumer market.

The supermarket retailer says Shoprite Next Capital aims to enhance entrepreneurs' participation in its business.

"As drivers of growth, job creation and innovation, SMMEs are crucial to the recovery of the South African economy" it states.

RELATED: Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store

While Shoprite has always partnered with small suppliers, it is now giving them additional focus and allocating dedicated buyers which essentially creates a separate value chain system says Maude Modise, General Manager for Enterprise and Supplier Development.

This new division will provide SMMEs with easier entry into the Group’s retail market with direct access to buyers that understand their needs, combined with personalised growth plans that will assist suppliers to scale up gradually.

Maude Modise, GM: Enterprise and Supplier Development - Shoprite Group

How does Shoprite Next Capital differ from its previous initiatives? Bruce Whitfield asks Modise on The Money Show.

We've actually built a division, and built it with resources and buyers that actually understand the needs of SSMEs... and how we can assist them as a retailer in actually thriving in the retail sector.

Maude Modise, GM: Enterprise and Supplier Development - Shoprite Group

We're saying we want to work with commercially viable SSMEs, and if there's no market viability for it let's start it small according to its capacity... whether we're starting it in a few stores and gradually scaling it up and equipping them with the necessary resources...

Maude Modise, GM: Enterprise and Supplier Development - Shoprite Group

She says these resources involve a lot of human resources, and upskilling as well.

"It's a lot of hours of teaching suppliers how to do certain things."

We are part of an ecosystem of entrepreneurs and that involves various things, and facilitating access to market is one of the most important... What's the point of having funding if you can't really sell your product and have a platform to sell your product...

Maude Modise, GM: Enterprise and Supplier Development - Shoprite Group

For more detail, listen to the interview with Modise on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Shoprite initiative will give leg-up to SSMEs (market access, upskilling)




