Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'

22 June 2022 10:37 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
Guptas
State Capture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Raymond Zondo
Daniel Silke
Pieter du Toit
Arthur Fraser
state capture report
Gupta brothers
President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: @GovernmentZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the final instalments of the State Capture Inquiry Report after a lengthy delay.

The document was symbolically handed over at the Union Buildings by the Chairperson of the state capture commission, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

RELATED: Zondo: We'd need 10 more years to probe everything under terms of reference

The latest hours-long delay on Wednesday was "hugely problematic" says Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24, in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

"Given what's happened over the last week or two in the murky world of South African politics, this does not play well" says du Toit.

We've seen the RET faction over the last 24-48 hours really making hay about the fact that the report has already been delayed once previously... and there are all sorts of accusations flying around that the President's been trying to intervene in how the final report is going to be put out...

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

RELATED: State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'

Whitfield also interviewed Daniel Silke, Director of the Political Futures Consultancy.

The credibility of the State has been undermined consistently on any number of factors over many years, so this [delay] just adds to the pile, I suppose.

Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy

Silke describes the next six months leading up to the ANC elective conference as "a very serious period of time".

In the light of the recent severe attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa, including the 'Farmgate' allegations from Arthur Fraser, we can expect "a very combustible" six months within the ANC and even on its periphery says Silke.

It's really perhaps the climax of all of the issues that we've been discussing for possibly the last decade or so.

Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy

Silke believes that Ramaphosa is relatively strong in terms of the lead-up to the end of the year, notwithstanding the Fraser allegations.

... within the party there's a large body of those extremely worried about its trajectory with the constant infighting, the continuation of corruption... and the damage that has done to the ANC at the polls...

Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy

... so I think from a survival point of view the ANC has very little choice other than to go with a centrist, moderate, pragmatic and relatively market-friendly character like Ramaphosa despite all of his inefficiencies and detractors...

Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy

Watch the handover of Part 5 of the State Capture Report in the video below:

Listen to the discussion with du Toit and Silke in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
