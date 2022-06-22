'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the final instalments of the State Capture Inquiry Report after a lengthy delay.
The document was symbolically handed over at the Union Buildings by the Chairperson of the state capture commission, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The latest hours-long delay on Wednesday was "hugely problematic" says Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24, in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
"The Commission was appointed to investigate the corruption that took place during the state capture era. State capture was an assault on our democracy and violated the rights of every man, woman and child in this country." Statement by President @CyrilRamaphosa at the handover— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 22, 2022
"Given what's happened over the last week or two in the murky world of South African politics, this does not play well" says du Toit.
We've seen the RET faction over the last 24-48 hours really making hay about the fact that the report has already been delayed once previously... and there are all sorts of accusations flying around that the President's been trying to intervene in how the final report is going to be put out...Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24
Whitfield also interviewed Daniel Silke, Director of the Political Futures Consultancy.
The credibility of the State has been undermined consistently on any number of factors over many years, so this [delay] just adds to the pile, I suppose.Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
Silke describes the next six months leading up to the ANC elective conference as "a very serious period of time".
In the light of the recent severe attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa, including the 'Farmgate' allegations from Arthur Fraser, we can expect "a very combustible" six months within the ANC and even on its periphery says Silke.
It's really perhaps the climax of all of the issues that we've been discussing for possibly the last decade or so.Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
Silke believes that Ramaphosa is relatively strong in terms of the lead-up to the end of the year, notwithstanding the Fraser allegations.
... within the party there's a large body of those extremely worried about its trajectory with the constant infighting, the continuation of corruption... and the damage that has done to the ANC at the polls...Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
... so I think from a survival point of view the ANC has very little choice other than to go with a centrist, moderate, pragmatic and relatively market-friendly character like Ramaphosa despite all of his inefficiencies and detractors...Daniel Silke, Director - Political Futures Consultancy
Watch the handover of Part 5 of the State Capture Report in the video below:
Listen to the discussion with du Toit and Silke in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet'
Source : https://twitter.com/GovernmentZA/status/1539695957180383233/photo/1
